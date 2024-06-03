'Jatli' Police Arrest Three Robbers; Recover Cash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM
'Jatli' Police have arrested three alleged robbers, members of 'Alam' gang and recovered cash, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) 'Jatli' Police have arrested three alleged robbers, members of 'Alam' gang and recovered cash, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman on Monday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Jatli Police Station managed to net three robbers namely Alam Sher,
Fayyaz and Ali Haider and recovered cash Rs 80,000, weapons and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
The spokesman said the accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested8 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts7 minutes ago
-
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 307 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement7 minutes ago
-
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob7 minutes ago
-
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan7 minutes ago
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister15 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition15 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens15 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested22 minutes ago
-
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case22 minutes ago