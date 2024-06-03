Open Menu

'Jatli' Police Arrest Three Robbers; Recover Cash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM

'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) 'Jatli' Police have arrested three alleged robbers, members of 'Alam' gang and recovered cash, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Jatli Police Station managed to net three robbers namely Alam Sher,

Fayyaz and Ali Haider and recovered cash Rs 80,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

The spokesman said the accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

