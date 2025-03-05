Open Menu

Jatli Police Nab PO Involved In Brother’s Murder

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Jatli Police nab PO involved in brother’s murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Jatli Police on Wednesday a proclaimed offender who had murdered his brother over a house wall dispute.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Amer, a public servant, had shot dead his brother Usman over a dispute on building a wall in his house.

A case of the incident was registered in Jatli Police Station in September 2019.

The accused had gone into hiding after the incident. The Jatli Police used all means including human intelligence to trace and nab the accused.

