Jatli Police Resolves Blind Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Jatli Police resolves blind murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Jatli Police have resolved the mystery of blind murder of one Shakeel who was found dead in his home some two weeks ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Jatli Police during investigations found that the deceased’s wife Yasmin, his stepdaughter Maria and stepsons Hamza and Yusuf were involved in his murder.

After killing Shakeel the accused got registered a case against the unknown murderers, however, the police using scientific means and human intelligence managed to arrest the real culprits, the spokesman said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Rawalpindi Muhammad Nabil Khokhar lauded Sub-Divisional Police Officer. Gujjar Khan and the Jatali police team for their swift action against the accused.

