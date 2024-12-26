Jatoi appointed new PVC of SALU Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, a professor at the Institute of Chemistry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, as the Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) of the Shah Abdul Latif University’s main campus.

According to a release issued here on Thursday, the appointment, effective for a period of two years, is made under the provisions of section 15(1) of the Shah Abdul Latif University Act-1986.