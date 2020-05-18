UrduPoint.com
Jatoi Asked Govt To Allow Transport In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sukkur Chapter, General Secretary, Mubeen Jatoi on Monday asked the provincial government of Sindh to allow the inter-city and intra-city transport before Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sukkur Chapter, General Secretary, Mubeen Jatoi on Monday asked the provincial government of Sindh to allow the inter-city and intra-city transport before Eid.

In a statement issued here, Jatoi said the government should allow resumption of the transport before Eid-ul- Fitr so that the people could earn their livelihoods. He pointed out that not only the people associated with the transport would benefit from the resumption, the people who had to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families would also need public transport.

