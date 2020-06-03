Jatoi criticizes PPP for not improving governance

General Secretary, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf, Sukkur chapter, Mubeen Khan Jatoi on Wednesday criticized Sindh government for poor governance and said it was just making hue and cry over coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf, Sukkur chapter, Mubeen Khan Jatoi on Wednesday criticized Sindh government for poor governance and said it was just making hue and cry over coronavirus.

Talking to a delegation of journalists at his residence here, Jatoi criticized the PPP government for not improving the condition of Sindh despite ruling the province for the past 12 years.

He said there were no basic facilities of healthcare and education in Sindh, and even Rabies vaccine in the government hospitals was not made available.

PPP even during its third tenure failed to provide basic facilities of life, Jatoi added.