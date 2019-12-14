Jaun Elia remembered on his birth anniversary today

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned poet, biographer and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary today (Saturday).

Born on December 14, 1931 in Amroha, Uttar Pardesh, Jaun migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

He wrote his first urdu couplet when he was just 8.

His first poetry collection, Shaid, was published in 1991, his poetry and editorial are considered outstanding in Urdu literature.

Jaun Elia's unique writing style fascinates the readers and he will always be remembered for his greatest services to the Urdu language.

Jaun Elia held a unique place in literary circles due to his isolated approach and extraordinary practical ability.

His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya'ani, Gumaan, Lekan, and Goya, Private channel reported.

He also had complete command over Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew. He was a highly skilled translator.

For his literary services, he got the Presidential Pride of Performance Award.

Jaun Elia died on November 8, 2002, after a protracted illness and is resting in Sakhi Hassan graveyard of Karachi.