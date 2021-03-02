UrduPoint.com
Jaurria Hospital To Be Completed In Two Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A new 60-bed hospital being constructed at Jaurria near Chakri with the cost of Rs 499.7 million would be completed within two years, Director Development and planning District Health Authority Dr Ahsan Ali said Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said 10 percent of work on the project has already been completed.

"A sum of Rs 352.44 million will be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs 147.29 million will be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery," he added.

The Director informed that modern healthcare facilities including ventilators, ultrasound digital beamformer, Dental unit imported, Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others will be made available for the Jaurria hospital.

He many facilities including Emergency, Peads, General Surgery and, Orthopedic and Eye/ENT would be provided in the hospital.

Ahsan said that the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal for setting up the hospital owned by the Punjab government. The Planning officer said that work on the project has been started and would be completed till August 14, 2022, as per agreement with the firm.

More Stories From Pakistan

