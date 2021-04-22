Javaid Mir demands release of Kashmiri detainees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir, has appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights organizations to play their role in the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Javaid Ahmed Mir deplored the silence of the international community over India's brutal policies in the occupied territory.

He urged the global community to come forward in a big way for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Javaid Mir also expressed condolences over the death of senior Awami Action Committee leader, Muhammad Shafi Khan.