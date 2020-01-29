Javed Akber Riaz assumes as DIGP Special Branch

Javed Akbar Riaz, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20) has assumed the charge to replace Farhat Ali Junejo as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Special Branch, Sindh Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Javed Akbar Riaz, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20) has assumed the charge to replace Farhat Ali Junejo as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Special Branch, Sindh Karachi.

Junejo has relinquished the charge while Javed Akber Riaz assumed the office of DIGP Special Branch, said a statement on Wednesday.