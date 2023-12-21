Javed Akram highlights importance of maternal, child health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram stressed the role of ensuring

health of mothers and children in preventing infectious diseases.

Speaking at the third International Maternity and Child Health Symposium as a chief guest at

the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here on Thursday, he commended the

organizing committee for hosting an excellent international event.

Acknowledging Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi's commitment to improving conditions

in government hospitals, Dr Akram emphasized the positive impact of revamping these institutions.

He stated that addressing maternal and child mortality during childbirth is a crucial goal for Pakistan.

Underlining the significance of early child development, Dr Akram highlighted challenges faced by the medical profession.

Guest speakers at the symposium, including Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Principal SIMS Professor Dr Zohra Khanum, and Gynaecologist Professor Dr Tayyaba Wasim, shared their insights on maternal and child health.

The event attracted dignitaries and students from various institutions, making it a significant platform for discussions on advancing healthcare in the country.