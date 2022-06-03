Javed Alam Odho assumes charge as Karachi Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday assumed the charge of his post at Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Upon his arrival at KPO, the Additional IGP Karachi was received by well-armed contingent police personnel, Deputy IGP Admin and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho and other senior officers bade farewell to the former police chief.