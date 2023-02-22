UrduPoint.com

Javed Criticizes Last Regime For Weak Handling Of Economic Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Javed criticizes last regime for weak handling of economic sector

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for weak handling of the economic sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for weak handling of the economic sector.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan had damaged the economy and other sectors of the country.

The people are facing problems due to the price hike that had been created by the PTI government, he said.

Commenting on the court arrest movement (Jail Bharo Tehreek), he said Imran Khan was playing tactics to gain personal interests.

Replying to a question about elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Price TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal ..

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal': Mohsin Ranjha

4 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict M ..

Elon Musk Says Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict More Than US Diplomat Victoria ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push for Green Energy Wi ..

Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push for Green Energy With First Offshore Wind-Lease S ..

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities' confidence: Mini ..

Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities' confidence: Minister for Information and Broad ..

2 minutes ago
 Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oi ..

Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oil pipeline

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Ca ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Carbon Sequestration Project by ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.