Javed criticizes last regime for weak handling of economic sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for weak handling of the economic sector.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan had damaged the economy and other sectors of the country.

The people are facing problems due to the price hike that had been created by the PTI government, he said.

Commenting on the court arrest movement (Jail Bharo Tehreek), he said Imran Khan was playing tactics to gain personal interests.

Replying to a question about elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct free and fair elections in the country.