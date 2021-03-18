UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Determines To Complete 227 Uplift Schemes In Multan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:41 PM

Javed determines to complete 227 uplift schemes in Multan division

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, on Thursday said that the work on 227 uplift schemes of Community Development Program (CDP) phase II at a cost of over Rs 2.10 billion was underway across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, on Thursday said that the work on 227 uplift schemes of Community Development Program (CDP) phase II at a cost of over Rs 2.10 billion was underway across the division.

About Rs 1.91 billion funds have been spent and all the schemes were entered into the completion stage.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over divisional coordination committee meeting here on Thursday.

The Commissioner office will fully assist district government for the beautification of the city.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given a task for uplift plan of the division.

He directed geo-mapping of all uplift projects and transparency.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani gave briefing to Commissioner about uplift schemes.

Newly posted Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Director Local Government Farooq Dogar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Waqas Khan All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Learning method for next academic year not yet dec ..

1 minute ago

UK energy distributor pivots to electricity in meg ..

2 minutes ago

Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Commissioner visits corona vaccination centre sukk ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug dealers arrested with 11 kg Hashish in kh ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.