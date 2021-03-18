Javed determines to complete 227 uplift schemes in Multan division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, on Thursday said that the work on 227 uplift schemes of Community Development Program (CDP) phase II at a cost of over Rs 2.10 billion was underway across the division.

About Rs 1.91 billion funds have been spent and all the schemes were entered into the completion stage.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over divisional coordination committee meeting here on Thursday.

The Commissioner office will fully assist district government for the beautification of the city.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given a task for uplift plan of the division.

He directed geo-mapping of all uplift projects and transparency.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani gave briefing to Commissioner about uplift schemes.

Newly posted Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Director Local Government Farooq Dogar and others were also present.