Javed Dogar elected as DBA President

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Javed Ali Dogar had been elected as the new president of the Multan District Bar Association

after securing 1,106 votes in the annual elections.

According to unofficial result, Syeda Bushra Naqvi, the only female contender for the top post,

received 819 votes. Afzal Bashir Ansari finished third with 314 votes, while Javed Iqbal Ojla

managed 16 votes.

In the vice presidential race, Khalid Baloch emerged victorious with 1,081 votes, leaving Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem in second position with 642 votes.

Nadeem Abbas Bukhari and Shamshad-ul-Haq Rana followed with 312 and 261 votes, respectively.

The general secretary position was won by Malik Adnan Ahmed, who secured a landslide victory with 1,228 votes. Chaudhry Afzal Shahid Sindhu garnered 915 votes to finish second, while Rai Muhammad Ajmal Kharl received 226 votes.

Jalal Arain was elected as the finance secretary, while Rana Shahid Naseem clinched the post of library Secretary.