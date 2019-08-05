UrduPoint.com
Javed Hashmi Condemns India's Nefarious Designs In Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Javed Hashmi condemns India's nefarious designs in occupied Kashmir

Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi strongly condemned Indian government's bid to seize right to self-determination of the people of occupied Kashmir and termed August 5 the darkest day in history of Sub-continent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi strongly condemned Indian government's bid to seize right to self-determination of the people of occupied Kashmir and termed August 5 the darkest day in history of Sub-continent.

In a statement, issued here on Monday, he said that the recent step of the Indian government exposed its real face before the world.

Hashmi said that India had committed sheer violation of the United Nations resolution. The voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by use of force. He suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to expose Indian conspiracies at international level.

