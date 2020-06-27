Javed Hashmi condoles demise of Munawar Hassan

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Javed Hashmi Saturday said the country got deprived of a historic leader and statesman by demise of former Ameer of Jamat Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hassan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Javed Hashmi Saturday said the country got deprived of a historic leader and statesman by demise of former Ameer of Jamat Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hassan.

In his condolence message issued here, he said the late Ameer had played vital role for nurturing democracy and well-being of the country.

He was a great politician who had never compromised on principles, rather waged fight against extortionist forces until meeting his death.

He was not only asset of JI, torch-bearer of human rights and prototype of struggle of people of all factions of life. The void that has left after his demise could never be fulfilled by anybody, he said.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant fortitude to the bereaved family and rest departed soul in eternal rest and peace.