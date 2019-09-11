Javed Hashmi Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:38 PM
Senior politician Javed Hashmi paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stated that Pakistan appeared on the map of world after his democratic struggle
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Hashmi stated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary leader who fought for rights of Muslims of the Sub-continent.
The nation would remember services of Quaid-e-Azam forever, he added.