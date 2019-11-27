UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Hashmi Says Next 48 Hours Are Important

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:28 PM

Javed Hashmi says next 48 hours are important

The senior politician referred to the PTI’s recent decisions and said that it is PTI’s own fault that it always went against itself.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Senior politician Javed Hashmi who is also known as “Baghi” said on Wednesday that PTI government always damaged itself and now the next 48 hours were much important.

Hashmi said he believed across the board accountability but it should not be in the shape of any revenge. He said that Maryam Nawaz should go abroad to inquire after her ailing father and the government should not create any hurdle in her way.

He expressed these views during his visit to the UAE.

Hashmi said that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif both were sick and “Pakistan Khapay” was the slogan that saved the country. He also commented about JUI-F Maulana Fazl ur Rehman saying that he did not go back rather he came back.

He also predicted that the general elections would be held soon, pointing out that PM Imran Khan had realized that his government had failed to deliver.

Hashmi said that Pemra was the bad face of the martial law as the people were being barred from expressing their views. Many PMLN leaders were detained in jails but they were facing these jails with courage, said the leader. He went on to say that the next turn was of the media persons and they would be sent into jails.

Javed Hashmi, initially, joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf but left it soon and now he is often seen criticizing the PTI’s government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Martial Law Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz UAE Visit Media From Government

Recent Stories

COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) c ..

22 minutes ago

Parliament will elect new PAC chairman today

22 minutes ago

If intention of leadership good then all difficul ..

22 minutes ago

Rescuers work through the night as Albanian quake ..

22 minutes ago

Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrori ..

22 minutes ago

Astronauts Fix Toilet at US Segment of Internation ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.