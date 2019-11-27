Javed Hashmi says next 48 hours are important

(@fidahassanain)

The senior politician referred to the PTI’s recent decisions and said that it is PTI’s own fault that it always went against itself.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Senior politician Javed Hashmi who is also known as “Baghi” said on Wednesday that PTI government always damaged itself and now the next 48 hours were much important.

Hashmi said he believed across the board accountability but it should not be in the shape of any revenge. He said that Maryam Nawaz should go abroad to inquire after her ailing father and the government should not create any hurdle in her way.

He expressed these views during his visit to the UAE.

Hashmi said that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif both were sick and “Pakistan Khapay” was the slogan that saved the country. He also commented about JUI-F Maulana Fazl ur Rehman saying that he did not go back rather he came back.

He also predicted that the general elections would be held soon, pointing out that PM Imran Khan had realized that his government had failed to deliver.

Hashmi said that Pemra was the bad face of the martial law as the people were being barred from expressing their views. Many PMLN leaders were detained in jails but they were facing these jails with courage, said the leader. He went on to say that the next turn was of the media persons and they would be sent into jails.

Javed Hashmi, initially, joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf but left it soon and now he is often seen criticizing the PTI’s government.