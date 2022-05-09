Javed Hashmi undergoes successful bypass surgery

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 10:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi underwent a successful bypass surgery at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here Monday.

The former Federal health minister is now on the recovery course.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi had consulted doctors at CPEIC before Eid after feeling pain on his left side of his upper body and the angiography revealed blocked arteries.

A CPEIC doctors board decided bypass surgery that was scheduled to take place last week. However, it was postponed due to the occasion of Eid.

However, Javed Hashmi was admitted to hospital again on Sunday where he delivered a video message recalling his contributions for democracy and prayed for bright future of Pakistan.

On Monday, the seasoned politician uderwent bypass surgery and shifted to intensive care unit soon after.

A number of politicians from different political parties and people from different walks of life visited the hospital to convey their best wishes for his early recovery.

Shahzeb Hashmi, the nephew of Javed Hashmi told APP that the operation was successful and his uncle was recovering. He extended thanks to the people for their prayers for early recovery of his uncle.

More Stories From Pakistan

