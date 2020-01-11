Javed Hasmhi to launch three books

Senior PML-N leader Javed Hashmi will launch three books which he authored to unfold multiple features of national and international politics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ): Senior PML-N leader Javed Hashmi will launch three books which he authored to unfold multiple features of national and international politics.

Talking to APP here Saturday, he said he had authored two books including 'Han Main Baghee Hon', 'Takhta Dar Ke Saey Talay' during incarceration in Musharraf era, in addition to Zinda Tareekh which he had written earlier.

Giving message to youth, Hashmi said today was the time of writing and reading, and only the people who would keep eyes on their resources and aware of their domain, would excel in lives.

