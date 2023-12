Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Prominent social and political figure of Kohat and former Member National Assembly Javed Ibrahim Paracha passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

His funeral prayer will be held at Qila Ground Kohat at 6:00 p.m.

Haji Ibrahim Paracha was elected to the National Assembly on PML-N ticket in 1997.

