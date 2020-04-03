UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Ikram Advices Public To Take Self-isolation Seriously

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Javed Ikram advices public to take self-isolation seriously

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Javed Ikram Friday asked the messes to follow distancing and self-isolation principles seriously amid to contain coronavirus.

Talking to private news channel , Dr Javed Ikram said that the most important thing to understand right now is not to overlap seasonal flu and allergy with Coronavirus symptoms.

He said it is better to avoid coming to hospitals for minor issues, he said, adding, the best remedy is to observe self-isolation in case of mild symptoms.

He appealed to stay at home and avoid interaction with other people because you may risk the lives of other people with weak immunity system.

Javed said the major symptoms of Coronavirus include body pain, high fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing. The corona victim would first experience cough followed by high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Any patient who is already a cardiac patient may experience chest pain before cough and flu, he added.

There is no need to get panic due to corona pandemic and situation can get more worse if we not adopted the given guidelines of government, he warns.

The most important thing is that every individual should play its due role in this crucial time, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Immunity May Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canadian Digital Health Services Company Launches ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

9 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

9 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.