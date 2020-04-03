Javed Ikram advices public to take self-isolation seriously

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Javed Ikram Friday asked the messes to follow distancing and self-isolation principles seriously amid to contain coronavirus.

Talking to private news channel , Dr Javed Ikram said that the most important thing to understand right now is not to overlap seasonal flu and allergy with Coronavirus symptoms.

He said it is better to avoid coming to hospitals for minor issues, he said, adding, the best remedy is to observe self-isolation in case of mild symptoms.

He appealed to stay at home and avoid interaction with other people because you may risk the lives of other people with weak immunity system.

Javed said the major symptoms of Coronavirus include body pain, high fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing. The corona victim would first experience cough followed by high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Any patient who is already a cardiac patient may experience chest pain before cough and flu, he added.

There is no need to get panic due to corona pandemic and situation can get more worse if we not adopted the given guidelines of government, he warns.

The most important thing is that every individual should play its due role in this crucial time, he mentioned.