Javed Iqbal Afgar eulogised for promotion of Pushto Literature

First ever Pushto Poetry recitation under"Javed Iqbal Afgar " award was held here to acknowledge his services for the promotion of Pushto literature

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :First ever Pushto poetry recitation under"Javed Iqbal Afgar " award was held here to acknowledge his services for the promotion of Pushto literature.

The program was organised by Bismillah Jan Literary and Welfare Society Attock. More than one hundered Pushto language poets who had come from far flung areas of KP.

On the occassion Program Director Radio Pakiatan and famous Pushto poet and author Laiq Zada Laiq was the chief guest.

President Saghri Khattak Welfare Association Sqn Ldr Umer Khan Khattak (Retd) and senior journalist Muhammad Sabrin were also present.

All the poets paid their glowing and rich tributes to Javed Iqbal Afgar for his services which he rendered for the promotion of Pushto Literature that too being resident of Punjab where Pushto language is not taught at any level.

They said, his contribution to Pushto literature will strengthen relations and its ample proof is that today more than one hundered poets and other personalities participated to pay rich tributes.

Chief Guest Laiqzada Laiq said that soon the govt of KP will acknowledge the literary work done by Javed Iqbal Afgar.

He said, we all must promote harmony, brotherhood and patriotism and good omen that today the poets of Punjab and KP were sitting together for a noble cause.

He said, literature has no borders and whosoever is contributing services for promotion of literature must be appreciated by the government and said that spread love and shun hatred.

Javed Iqbal Afgar who hails from village Chhab of district Attock and is author of more than two hundered books thanked all the poets and other guests especially the Chief Guest Laiq Zada Laiq for sparing thier precious time and giving him this great honor and respect.

Sqn Ldr Umer Khattak , Iqbal Khattak and President Bismillah Jan Literary and Welfare Society Jahanzeb Khattak also spoke on the occasion.

In the end, awards were given to the poets and other personalities from different walks of life which include Naseem Khan Naseem , Anwar Khan Bego Khel , Syed Qaisar Ali Shah , Nadia Durrani , Abdul Khaliq Badil , Gul Umer Umer , Gul Muhammad Sarwar , Fazal Maabood Saim , Mehboob Gul Yasir , Misal Khan Misal , Zulfiqar Ali Khan , Dr Irfan Khattak , Dr Ismail Gohar , Muhammad Sabrin(Journalist) , Dr Said Alam Afridi , Dr Saeed Nadim Khattak , Haroon Rashid Khattak , Faizullah Behram Khel , Muhammad Rehman Sahil , Qandahar Afridi , Mehr Orakzai , Israr Sheikh , Anwar Khan Khattak , Salman Safi , Majboor Niazi , Saifullah Khan , Dr Shamas ul Qamar , Mushtaq Rehman Shafaq , Dr Sahibzada Muhammad Iqbal Iqbal , Bashir Ahmadzai , Feroz Khan Sadiq , Rashid Khattak , Ibrar Lahoti , Ayaz Tarakzai , Sajjad Khan , Syed Haroon Shah , Hayat Iqbal Hayat and Noor Zaman Bedar .