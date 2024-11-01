Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Former senator and Federal minister Javed Jabbar with an illustrious career in writing, media, film-making and voluntary services unveiled two more books, “Streams” and “Shade & Light” at a ceremony held at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by book-lovers, academicians, diplomats, retired services personnel and notables of the city, said a press release.

Javed Jabbar, in his remarks, said that solutions to media ills are practical, and are in need of being explored. He said that books are all about being nostalgic, as the art of communication is in writing it as an ideal form of solitude.

“It’s all about communicating with yourself as you involve in writing,” the celebrated writer of 21 books to this date observed.

He said that the intrinsic value of content matters and not likes or dislikes of readers. He threw light on the evolution of Pakistani society and as to how it has struggled to keep the passion of word and thought alive.

The book “Streams” brings together selected writings from 2016 to 2023 on media, Europe, USA, environment, development, culture and society. It includes new, original explorations of media and content in an insightful essay titled: "Knowledge and Nowledge".

Likewise, the book “Shade and Light” presents selected writings from the same era on aspects of the remarkable life and legacy of the Founder of Pakistan, reflections on diverse aspects of ideology, national identity, security, and on international affairs, including Pakistan's relations with Bangladesh, India, and on terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

Eminent writer and celebrated poet Harris Khalique, in his comments, said that Streams opens a new window into understanding contemporary Pakistan, and is a must read.

Former Resident Editor Dawn, Arifa Noor also spoke on the occasion and underscored the need for rekindling the habit of reading, and praised the author for consistently keeping alive the passion of energetic writing that remains relevant for times to come.