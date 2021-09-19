Javed Jabbar supports govt stance on PMDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Information Minister Javed Jabbar Saturday said the government had adopted a valid stance to converge the multiple media regulatory bodies proposing formation of the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

"It is a genuine dilemma and not narrow-mindedness of the government as the proposed authority will cater the requirements of media and their users," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"We are going through an era where print, radio, cinema, social media, and television are all available in the single gadget, smartphone. Now, it is the duty of the journalists to distinguish between the fake and correct news items. They should opt for the news stories coming from the reliable sources with verified content before reporting to any medium of information." Jabbar said even in a country like the United States (US) where there was no restriction on the freedom of expression, Twitter had suspended former US President Donald Trump's social media account for spreading false notions among the masses.

Curbing fake news was a big challenge not only for Pakistan but the whole world, he said adding if the incumbent government was trying to fix the issue, it was a logical step and must be appreciated by all the stakeholders.

He dispelled the impression that the government had introduced any draft law to impose heavy fines on media outlets and journalists or restrictions on the freedom of expression. Suggestions and drafting a law were two different things, he added.

Jabbar said the government had decided to form a joint committee after consultation with the journalist bodies to review the proposed draft and make recommendations.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to protect the legal rights of media workers besides preventing the propagation of the fake news. The process of consultation with the relevant stakeholders was underway, he added.

He said a hybrid warfare was going on against us and the enemies were using various social media platforms to spread fake news in a bid to create unrest and disharmony across the country.