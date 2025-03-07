Open Menu

Javed Jabbar Visits SALU Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Former senator and renowned scholar Javed Jabbar on Friday paid a courtesy call on Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur

During his visit, Jabbar toured the Center for Biodiversity and Conservation (CBC) and was briefed on the university's efforts to preserve indigenous plant species with medicinal properties.

Jabbar praised SALU's commitment to environmental conservation and research, acknowledging the university's progress in governance, financial efficiency, academic excellence, and teamwork.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk highlighted the importance of collective efforts in achieving institutional goals, resulting in significant improvements in operations and overall performance.

To commemorate the visit, Jabbar planted a fig tree in the Senator Fruit Orchard, reinforcing SALU's sustainability initiatives.

