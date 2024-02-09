Javed Kausar wins PP-8 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Javed Kausar an independent candidate has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-8 Rawalpindi-II by securing 47,526 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PPPP Khurram Pervez Raja who bagged 40,603 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 45.88 %.