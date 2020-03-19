UrduPoint.com
Javed Khattak Appointed As CEO KP EZDMC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Javed Khattak appointed as CEO KP EZDMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Consequent upon approval of the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its latest meeting, Javed Iqbal Khattak has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), said a notification issued Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday.

More than 40 candidates have applied for the coveted post that was laying vacant since the resignation of the former CEO. The shortlisted candidates were interviewed by the board of Directors (BoD) that selected his name for the post due to his top score.

Javed Khattak, is holding a B.

Sc (Honour) Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar and Post Graduate Diploma in Industrialization, Trade and Economic Policies from the University of Peshawar.

He has 30-year rich experience of working in different public sector organizations working for SME & industrial development in the country. Currently he was holding the assignment of General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

Due to emergency situation of COVID-19, he has been directed to immediate report and Assume the charge of the post of the CEO KP-EZDMC.

