Javed Latif Asks PTI Leadership To Avoid Playing Religious Card

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Javed Latif asks PTI leadership to avoid playing religious card

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to avoid playing religious card for gaining political mileage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to avoid playing religious card for gaining political mileage.

Talking to a private news channel, Javed Latif advised Imran to separate religion with personal politics.

He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, always respected human values and rights of minorities.

