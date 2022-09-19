UrduPoint.com

Javed Latif Booked Over Inciting People Against Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2022 | 02:14 PM

A local Imam Masjid has lodged the FIR against the PML-N leader under Anti-terrorism Act 1997.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for provoking people against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station.

The development took place after Javed Latif addresses a press conference in Islamabad.

Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman filed the complaint against Javed Latif.

According to the FIR, the top officials of Pakistan Television (ptv) provided full support to the PML-N leader.

However, the police could not arrest Javed Latif so far.

The sources said that the PML-N leader would approach the court to secure his bail.

More Stories From Pakistan

