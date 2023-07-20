Javed Latif demands action against 9th May facilitators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal minister and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Javed Latif Thursday said that if the mastermind of May 9 gets any concession, and urges all political parties to revive the nation's confidence.

"The May 9 day is the blackest chapter in the 75 years' history of Pakistan, and "it brought shame to us across the globe", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

"Our nation knows how to protect the honour of their martyrs, he said, adding, the tragic is heart-rending events of May 9 are a wake-up call for us and we need to show unity".

Replying a query, he replied that during the previous tenure of the PTI, the entire opposition was pushed to the wall, but they faced all the ordeals and never thought to mount any attack on any civilian or military installation.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has lost popularity among public for promoting uncivilized language, adding, PTI had also been involved in spreading unethical culture in the society.

To another query, he said after May 9 incident the delayed elections are not in favor of the country, adding, elections in the country would be held on time.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership faced jails even in tough situations, but never raised hue and cry like PTI chairman.

There were many people in the PTI who did not support the politics of its leadership, he added.