Open Menu

Javed Latif Demands Action Against 9th May Facilitators

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Javed Latif demands action against 9th May facilitators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal minister and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Javed Latif Thursday said that if the mastermind of May 9 gets any concession, and urges all political parties to revive the nation's confidence.

"The May 9 day is the blackest chapter in the 75 years' history of Pakistan, and "it brought shame to us across the globe", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

"Our nation knows how to protect the honour of their martyrs, he said, adding, the tragic is heart-rending events of May 9 are a wake-up call for us and we need to show unity".

Replying a query, he replied that during the previous tenure of the PTI, the entire opposition was pushed to the wall, but they faced all the ordeals and never thought to mount any attack on any civilian or military installation.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has lost popularity among public for promoting uncivilized language, adding, PTI had also been involved in spreading unethical culture in the society.

To another query, he said after May 9 incident the delayed elections are not in favor of the country, adding, elections in the country would be held on time.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership faced jails even in tough situations, but never raised hue and cry like PTI chairman.

There were many people in the PTI who did not support the politics of its leadership, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hue May Muslim All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

49 minutes ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

2 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

11 hours ago
EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

12 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

13 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

13 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

13 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan