Javed Latif Demands Action Against Facilitator, Planners Of May 9 Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Javed Latif demands action against facilitator, planners of May 9 incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Wednesday demanded action against the facilitators and planners responsible for the harrowing May 9 incident that targeted public and defence installations.

Speaking during a general discussion on the budget for the year 2023-2024 on the floor of the National Assembly, he stressed the importance of bringing the planners and facilitators of the attacks to justice.

The minister expressed concerns over the current inflation rate, stating that the salary and pension increases for government employees were insufficient.

He further highlighted a unique situation in the country's political landscape, with no political parties willing to take credit for the current budget.

He criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their alleged mismanagement of the country's economy during their tenure while acknowledging the challenges faced in presenting the budget amidst a difficult economic situation.

The Minister questioned the justification for international financial institutions interfering in Pakistan's political affairs, arguing that their focus should instead be on supporting economic reforms.

He raised suspicions about external actors protecting an individual who caused destruction and damage to public and defence installations under the pretext of human rights.

The minister drew attention to a recent incident in the United States, where a person was arrested for hiding files at home while claiming to advocate for human rights.

He questioned why the masterminds behind the May 9 incident had not been arrested.

Regarding the country's governance, he emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution and the law to effectively manage national affairs.

He demanded transparency in investigating the 2018 incident, which he alleged involved the imposition of a political party through rigging.

The minister also referred to a Supreme Court judge accepting that the punishment imposed on Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case was unjustified, calling for apologies from all those involved in victimizing Sharif.

Furthermore, he criticized the PTI chief for failing to produce evidence for the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) regarding allegations against the top leadership.

Taking part in the discussion Ghous Bux Mahar emphasized the government's responsibility to prioritize the welfare of the people.

Mahar advocated for agricultural sector upliftment through incentives for farmers, including the solarization of tube wells.

He also urged accelerated progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

