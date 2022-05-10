Federal Minister Javed Latif on Tuesday urged all the political parties and people from different schools of thought to exhibit greater unity to counter the misleading narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Tuesday urged all the political parties and people from different schools of thought to exhibit greater unity to counter the misleading narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said there should be a unanimous decision that no one would be allowed to play anyone's faith and the Constitution, and malign the state institutions.

He expressed serious concerns over the recent statements of Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, attempting to malign the state institutions.

The minister said first Qasim Khan Suri took the unconstitutional measure by turning down the joint opposition parties' no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on April 3, following which within seconds Imran Khan's address was aired on television in which he advised to dissolve the National Assembly. Now, the same unconstitutional steps were taken with regard to the removal of Punjab governor, he lamented.

He invited the PTI to come to the Parliament as the government would go for the fresh mandate under the same 2018-General Election rules, which had enabled it to form the government.