Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after Eid: Javed Latif

The PML-N leader says Nawaz Sharif will face the cases and rule of law after landing in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) PML-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif said Monday that former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely to return to Pakistan after Eid.

Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 due to his illness after former PM Imran Khan allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment.

An accountability court in 2018 had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference.

The LHC in 2019 allowed Nawaz Sharif by suspending his sentence to go abroad for medical treatment.

Talking on a local private tv, PML-N leader Javed Latif said that Nawaz would return to Pakistan after Eid as there was no pandemic in the country.

Latif saaid Nawaz would face cases after landing in Pakistan.

He said, “He [Nawaz Sharif] will face the courts and rule of law, but we expect neither anyone should be treated as ladla [favourite] nor should anyone have to face brutality,”.

The news about return of Nawaz Sharif surfaced after his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd premier of Pakistan Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif bagged 174 votes as opposed to PTI's candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.

The poll took place under the chairmanship of MNA Ayaz Sadiq, two days after the lower house of Parliament voted in favour of removing Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the Opposition and Khan's ruling party that started on Saturday morning.

On the night between October 21 and 22, 2019, Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital.

On October 25, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On October 26, Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.

On October 26, Nawaz Sharif suffered a mild heart attack, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed the development.

On October 29, Nawaz Sharif's sentence was suspended for two months on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.

He was discharged from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital and was shifted to Jati Umra.

On November 8, Shahbaz Sharif requested the Interior Ministry to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

On November 12, the Federal cabinet gave Nawaz Sharif conditional permission to leave the country.

On November 14, the PML-N challenged the condition of indemnity bond in the Lahore High Court.

On November 16, the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

On November 19, 2019, Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.