Javed Latif Moves IHC To Quash FIRs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash the first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in different cities.

The minister, in his petition, prayed the court to terminate the cases against him by declaring them illegal.

He said only the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) could take action if he had spoken something wrong on a tv channel.

He stated said that criminal cases could not be instituted on basis of mere criticizing a politician. He had addressed a press conference to bring some facts about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on record, he added.

