Javed Latif urges Imran to help flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to come forward and help the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI leaders should visit the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan to provide assistance to the affected families.

The minister, however, alleged that Imran Khan had a negative agenda as he was wasting time on non issues.

To a question, he said the minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country.