Javed Latif's Son, Brothers Booked Over Corona SOPs Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:29 PM
After Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's visit to Sheikhupura address to a public gathering there, a case has been registered against a son and two brothers of party activist Javed Latif for organising a rally in their city without caring for the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :After Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's visit to Sheikhupura address to a public gathering there, a case has been registered against a son and two brothers of party activist Javed Latif for organising a rally in their city without caring for the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Javed Latif's son Mian Hassan Javed, and two brothers -- Amjad Latif and Munawar Latif -- were nominated in the FIR, registered under sections 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020.
Maryam Nawaz had attended and addressed the rally and visited the residence of the Latif family in Sheikhupura on May 16.