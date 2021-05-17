(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :After Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's visit to Sheikhupura address to a public gathering there, a case has been registered against a son and two brothers of party activist Javed Latif for organising a rally in their city without caring for the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Javed Latif's son Mian Hassan Javed, and two brothers -- Amjad Latif and Munawar Latif -- were nominated in the FIR, registered under sections 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020.

Maryam Nawaz had attended and addressed the rally and visited the residence of the Latif family in Sheikhupura on May 16.