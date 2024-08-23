Javed Marwat Assumes Charge Of Commissioner Mardan
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Senior Officer of the Secretariat Group, Javed Marwat has assumed the charge of Commissioner Mardan division.
He started official work after assuming the charge and directed the staff to ensure judicious disposal of cases on merit.
Earlier, Javed Marwat had served as Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Industries, and Technical education.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit3 hours ago
-
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case3 hours ago
-
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat climate change: Romina3 hours ago
-
President Zardari summons NA session on August 263 hours ago
-
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy3 hours ago
-
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister3 hours ago
-
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter4 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods4 hours ago
-
Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test4 hours ago
-
Punjab Health minister emphasizes commitment to providing best health facilities4 hours ago
-
DIG Sukkur reaches Rahim Yar Khan, inquires injured police men4 hours ago
-
Five booked under ATC for school van shooting in Attock4 hours ago