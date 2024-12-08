Open Menu

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive Of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passed Away

Ali Khan Published December 08, 2024 | 11:12 AM

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passed away

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 December, 2024) :
Mr. Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency ( PACRA) Passed away on 7th December 2024 at 3 Am Due to a Cardiac arrest (Inna Lillah Wa Inna Illaihi Rajion ).


Funeral prayer Sunday Morning 10 AM at House No 47 Nisar Colony Lahore Cantt. Mr Javed Masud Son of X Justice of Lahore High Court Mr Masoud Ahmed . Mr Javed Masud started his professional career after graduating in Economics from Boston University, USA.

He was the founding Chief Executive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA), the first organization of its kind in the country. Under his capable stewardship, PACRA established itself as a globally recognized credit rating agency.

For his distinguished services in setting up the first credit rating mechanism in Pakistan and establishing the credibility of credit rating in the country, the Government of Pakistan conferred Mr.

Javed with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country’s third highest honour and civilian award in 2009. Serving as a civil servant for 25 years he was placed on mid level management in various Federal ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Finance and Production.

He was placed as a member of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (formerly Corporate Law Authority) and also served on the board of several reputed organizations including Lahore Stock Exchange, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Lahore Transport Company and IGI Finex Securities Limited.

He has deep insight of global business & investments environment, and also has several national and international publications to his credit in this regard.
Besides, Mr. Masud was appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in South Korea and served on deputation as Senior Executive Vice President and Regional Head of Bankers Equity Limited, Lahore.

Moreover, he has also worked as a consultant to International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank and other international agencies and performed various assignments in different countries of Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Africa Lahore Lahore High Court World Bank Exchange Business Lahore Stock Exchange Company Wa Boston South Korea December Sunday Prayer From Government Asia Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

15 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

16 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

16 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

17 hours ago
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

18 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

18 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

20 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan