- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passed away
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive Of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passed Away
Ali Khan Published December 08, 2024 | 11:12 AM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 December, 2024) :
Mr. Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency ( PACRA) Passed away on 7th December 2024 at 3 Am Due to a Cardiac arrest (Inna Lillah Wa Inna Illaihi Rajion ).
Funeral prayer Sunday Morning 10 AM at House No 47 Nisar Colony Lahore Cantt. Mr Javed Masud Son of X Justice of Lahore High Court Mr Masoud Ahmed . Mr Javed Masud started his professional career after graduating in Economics from Boston University, USA.
He was the founding Chief Executive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA), the first organization of its kind in the country. Under his capable stewardship, PACRA established itself as a globally recognized credit rating agency.
For his distinguished services in setting up the first credit rating mechanism in Pakistan and establishing the credibility of credit rating in the country, the Government of Pakistan conferred Mr.
Javed with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country’s third highest honour and civilian award in 2009. Serving as a civil servant for 25 years he was placed on mid level management in various Federal ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Finance and Production.
He was placed as a member of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (formerly Corporate Law Authority) and also served on the board of several reputed organizations including Lahore Stock Exchange, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Lahore Transport Company and IGI Finex Securities Limited.
He has deep insight of global business & investments environment, and also has several national and international publications to his credit in this regard.
Besides, Mr. Masud was appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in South Korea and served on deputation as Senior Executive Vice President and Regional Head of Bankers Equity Limited, Lahore.
Moreover, he has also worked as a consultant to International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank and other international agencies and performed various assignments in different countries of Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's final 'missed call' ends in embarrassing failure, says Coordinator Ihsan43 minutes ago
-
Gas leakage causes explosion in Karachi, 6 injured1 hour ago
-
AJK President orders for immediate repeal of Presidential Ordinance 202411 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers for 6 martyred personnel of Armed Forces offered12 hours ago
-
MOFA activates Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria12 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water12 hours ago
-
Information minister spends busy day in his constituency NA-12712 hours ago
-
National Voters’ Day celebrated to foster awareness, electoral participation13 hours ago
-
2 killed, one injured in car accident13 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences cold, dry, partly cloudy weather13 hours ago
-
Naval Chief confers degrees to over 1,300 graduates at 27th convocation of Bahria University13 hours ago
-
Security Forces killed 22 Khwarij in three separate operations in KP13 hours ago