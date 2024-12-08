Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 December, 2024) :

Mr. Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency ( PACRA) Passed away on 7th December 2024 at 3 Am Due to a Cardiac arrest (Inna Lillah Wa Inna Illaihi Rajion ).



Funeral prayer Sunday Morning 10 AM at House No 47 Nisar Colony Lahore Cantt. Mr Javed Masud Son of X Justice of Lahore High Court Mr Masoud Ahmed . Mr Javed Masud started his professional career after graduating in Economics from Boston University, USA.

He was the founding Chief Executive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA), the first organization of its kind in the country. Under his capable stewardship, PACRA established itself as a globally recognized credit rating agency.

For his distinguished services in setting up the first credit rating mechanism in Pakistan and establishing the credibility of credit rating in the country, the Government of Pakistan conferred Mr.

Javed with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country’s third highest honour and civilian award in 2009. Serving as a civil servant for 25 years he was placed on mid level management in various Federal ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Finance and Production.

He was placed as a member of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (formerly Corporate Law Authority) and also served on the board of several reputed organizations including Lahore Stock Exchange, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Lahore Transport Company and IGI Finex Securities Limited.

He has deep insight of global business & investments environment, and also has several national and international publications to his credit in this regard.

Besides, Mr. Masud was appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in South Korea and served on deputation as Senior Executive Vice President and Regional Head of Bankers Equity Limited, Lahore.

Moreover, he has also worked as a consultant to International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank and other international agencies and performed various assignments in different countries of Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.