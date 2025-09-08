Open Menu

Javed Nasim Lauds Govt Agencies, Pak Army Services In Flood Relief Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Javed Nasim lauds Govt agencies, Pak army services in flood relief operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Former Member Provincial Assembly, Javed Nasim, here on Monday, lauded the accelerated rescue and relief operations of the government’s departments and Pakistan Army in flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement here, Javed Nasim said that Pakistan Army, under directives of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, properly responded after the flood struck northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 15 last and actively took part in relief and rescue operations by saving many lives.

Javed Nasim said that on one side Pakistan Army participated in flood relief operations, while on the other side was combating terrorism. He said the sacrifices of Pakistan Army’s troops in war against terrorism were highly praiseworthy.

He said government and establishment are on the same page, resulting in bringing economy back on track and country’s stature in world improved after successful operation of Iron Wall.

Nasim said that Pakistan’s armed forces, including PAF, have thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy during Operation Iron Wall and shot down six Indian warplanes, including mighty Rafale jets.

Nasim said that photoshoots by some provincial ministers and advisers with flood victims in KP would serve no purpose; rather, practical measures were required to address the suffering of the affected population. He said flood victims were looking for KP Govt help rather than the hollow slogans of provincial ministers and advisers.

The former lawmaker said Pakistan was a peaceful country and the entire nation will stand by with our armed forces in case of any misadventure.

