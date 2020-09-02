UrduPoint.com
Javed Seeks Outcome Of Inquiry Reports Against Three Karachi Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Javed seeks outcome of inquiry reports against three Karachi cases

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed Karachi bureau to submit its progress report on three ongoing inquiries including murder of Bol TV anchor Mureed Abbas, China Cutting along Quaid e Azam's mausoleum, complaints against Karachi Electric within a period of next seven days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed Karachi bureau to submit its progress report on three ongoing inquiries including murder of Bol tv anchor Mureed Abbas, China Cutting along Quaid e Azam's mausoleum, complaints against Karachi Electric within a period of next seven days.

NAB spokesman, in a press release, said that the chairman had directed investigations against Atif Zaman on looting billion of rupees of the people including Bol TV anchor Mureed Abbas on false promise of giving inflated profits.

Chairman NAB had also directed NAB Karachi to investigate China Cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority.

NAB Chairman had also ordered NAB, Karachi to conduct inquiry against hour long loadshedding, over billings and failure to make promised investments on modernizing electricity system by Karachi Electric.

NAB Karachi was directed to conduct inquiry and complete its within the next three months.

