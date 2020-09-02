UrduPoint.com
Javed Submits Reply About High Profile Appointments In NAB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday submitted a reply in Supreme Court regarding high profile appointments in the anti-graft watchdog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday submitted a reply in Supreme Court regarding high profile appointments in the anti-graft watchdog.

The reply stated that experienced and reputable lawyers would be hired in high profile cases. Lawyers would report cases to the region's director general, it added.

He said that researchers would be trained to enhance their skills and the prosecution would also be strengthened.

The Chairman NAB said that he personally reviewed the report submitted by the region.

He said that renowned chartered accountants, income tax experts, forensic lab representatives would be involved in the investigation of white collar crime.

He said efforts were also being made to train the staff from Forensic Lab Punjab.

