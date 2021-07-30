UrduPoint.com

Javed To Provide Foolproof Security On Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:53 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Friday has said that exit and entry to the main procession of Muharram in the city will only be allowed from designated points

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Friday has said that exit and entry to the main procession of Muharram in the city will only be allowed from designated points.

"No one will be allowed to join or leave the main procession till its culmination." he said.

The DC said that extraordinary security arrangements would be made for peaceful holding of the procession.

He expressed these views while speaking in a meeting with religious scholars, leaders and officials of law-enforcement agencies in connection with Muharram arrangements at his office here.

He said that control rooms would be set up in offices of the DC and assistant commissioners of the Sukkur district would respond to complaints regarding Muharram arrangements.

He said that the control rooms and complaint centers would work round-the-clock and coordinate with officials concerned to address public complaints. Officials of law-enforcement agencies, Sukkur Electric Supply Company, TMAs and other departments concerned would be present in the complaint centres, he added.

He said religious scholars and leaders would also be taken into confidence to ensure proper security arrangements.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner held separate meetings with religious scholars and leaders, officials of law-enforcement agencies and other important people and discussed Muharram arrangements with them.

