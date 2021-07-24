UrduPoint.com
Javed To Start Tree Plantation Campaign From Aug 1

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that tree plantation campaign would be started from August 1 across the region.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding monsoon tree plantation campaign here on Saturday.

The commissioner said that campaign would be started till December 31 in which maximum trees would be planted across the region. He said that as per directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, special audit would be made through satellite imaging. He said that planting a tree was also Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

The commissioner added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was being recognized as environmental ambassador at international level and Pakistan's environment friendly initiatives being acknowledged. He said that the government's 10 billion tasunami project was being continued even during coronavirus.

He urged officers to ensure all measures to make campaign successful. He also asked local philanthropists to participate in tree plantation campaign. He directed deputy commissioners to prepare a directory regarding monson tree plantation campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

