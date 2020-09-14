Javed welcomes decision of reopening educational institutions

President of South Punjab Private Schools Association, Javed Iqbal Monday welcomed the government decision of reopening the educational institutions in phases from September 15 after successfully containing COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President of South Punjab Private Schools Association, Javed Iqbal Monday welcomed the government decision of reopening the educational institutions in phases from September 15 after successfully containing COVID-19.

Talking to ptv, he said the Federal and Punjab Governments had farmed a smart syllabus with an aim not to put burden on the students.

He said it was the responsibility of universities and schools administration, students and parents to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing face masks, frequently washing hands and maintaining social distancing to stay safe from the coronavirus.

He said the wearing masks was mandatory and imperative for the teachers, faculty staff and students while nobody could enter in the schools without face masks.

The redressal had already done to ensure implementation of SOPs and avoid any negligence during the classes to curb the spreading of the pandemic, he added.