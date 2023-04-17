UrduPoint.com

Javedl Latif Rejects Negotiations With Imran Led PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday categorically rejected the initiation of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that the majority of PML (N) members were against engaging in talks with the "miscreant in Zaman Park".

Talking to media representatives, he said considerable members from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were in favour of negotiating with PTI's second-tier leadership, especially led by the former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, without the involvement of Imran Khan.

Latif further stated that negotiating with a "miscreant like Imran Khan, who was responsible for causing unbearable price hikes, rampant poverty, and economic destruction, was not in the interest of Pakistanis".

Brushing aside the allegations of the PTI media cell that the PML (N) was running away from the elections, he said the party only wanted a level playing field for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and urged the apex court to constitute a full bench and clear Sharif of all fake charges, following which elections could be held the next day.

Latif also highlighted that certain elements in institutions led a vilification campaign against Sharif, which brainwashed people's minds. Therefore, clearing these allegations was necessary to ensure that Sharif was not ousted from the political arena in 2023.

