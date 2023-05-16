UrduPoint.com

Javeed Latif Opposes Talks With PTI Chief

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif while terming Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a stooge of foreign powers on Tuesday categorically said talks should not be held with him besides taking to task him for attacking the state and defense institutions.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the foreign powers did not want progress and prosperity in Pakistan and they were against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). All those characters of 2017 who destroyed Pakistan should be exposed, he added.

He said all such forces involved in violating constitution should be opposed besides exposing facilitators of PTI chairman. "We have to rise for supremacy of the Parliament as the country can not bear more adventures," he added.

The minister also criticized preferential treatment given to PTI chief by the judiciary and questioned the impartiality of the judges.

