Javeria Agha urges for tolerance to poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Minstry of Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha Wednesday urged masses to exhibit tolerance and patience to less fortunate segment of society.

Addressing to a virtual seminar organized by Pakistan NHDR and UNDP themed "Inequality and infectious diseases lesson for Covid 19," she said "We should support to the poor and disadvantaged to prevent the spread of the pandemic by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) protocols for your own and others' safety.

" She said that structural inequalities and poverty were creating fertile conditions for the spread of infection. Inadequate housing; overcrowded living conditions; limited access to clean water and sanitation also contribute in the pandemic spread, she added.

Ayaza Qreshi ,Ayesha Mian,Bari Faisal , Aisha Mukhtar and Iartaza also attended the online seminar.