UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javeria Agha Urges For Tolerance To Poor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Javeria Agha urges for tolerance to poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Minstry of Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha Wednesday urged masses to exhibit tolerance and patience to less fortunate segment of society.

Addressing to a virtual seminar organized by Pakistan NHDR and UNDP themed "Inequality and infectious diseases lesson for Covid  19," she said "We should support to the poor and disadvantaged to prevent the spread of the pandemic by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) protocols for your own and others' safety.

" She said that structural inequalities and poverty were creating fertile conditions for the spread of infection. Inadequate housing; overcrowded living conditions; limited access to clean water and sanitation also contribute in the pandemic spread, she added.

Ayaza Qreshi ,Ayesha Mian,Bari Faisal , Aisha Mukhtar and Iartaza also attended the online seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Water Bari Undp

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.