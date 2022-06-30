Javeria Zafar Aheer elected chairperson of NA panel on information

MNA Javeria Zafar Aheer on Thursday was elected chairperson of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :MNA Javeria Zafar Aheer on Thursday was elected chairperson of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Armaghan Subhani, MNA, member of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting proposed her name as the chairperson.

The proposal was seconded by Naz Baloch, MNA, and accordingly Javeria Zafar Aheer was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

At the start of the meeting, the Joint Secretary, Committees Wing, the National Assembly Secretariat, welcomed the members and briefed them about the procedure for the election of the Chairperson.

Chief Whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi congratulated the newly elected chairperson and assured that the government shall provide all possible support for the effective and meaningful working of the committee.

Chairperson Javeria Aheer also gave a note of thanks to the members which was responded by the felicitation notes from each member with the assurance of supporting her on all matters in the national interest of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Javeria Zafar Aheer, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Armaghan Subhani, Nadeem Abbas, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Naz Baloch,Shahnaz Naseer Baloch and Murtaza Javed Abbassi.